Love story 7 decades in the making has surprise ending for a Lanesboro couple

"Just Married" banners made out of gauze by Gundersen Hospital staff

They say the greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return, and that saying rings true for one Lanesboro couple.

But like all love stories, this one has a surprise ending.

"That's my wedding ring, and it's made out of copper," said a beaming Marilyn Soland.

Marilyn Soland has known Stanley Mann for nearly seven decades, but they didn't become a couple until later in life.

At 76, Marilyn recently got engaged for the second time in her life to Stanley, known to his friends as Stan.

"That's our wedding cake our friends brought from Winona," she said while scrolling through a handful of pictures.

Both Marilyn and Stan have been married before.

Marilyn's first husband died from Alzheimer's disease nearly eight years ago. Stan's wife succumbed to cancer six years ago.

"I was single for quite a few years -- then Stan came into my life and changed the picture," said Marilyn.

Even though Marilyn and Stan have been together the past three years, they've known each other for nearly a lifetime.

Stan's mom married Marilyn's uncle back in the 1940s. The couple actually lived under the same roof together.

"He always loved telling the story, 'Well Marilyn and I lived together years ago. She was 7 and I was 11.' So when his friends would ask how did you meet her that was his opening statement."

It would be nearly 70 years before that friendship would blossom into something more.

"About three years ago he just wanted to take me out for lunch and that's what started it."

Stan asked Marilyn to marry him while having breakfast this past January.

"He was sitting in his chair and said, 'If you had one wish that would come true what would it be?' And I said, "To have you as long as I can." Stan then asked Marilyn if marriage was a part of that plan.

According to Marilyn, Stan had the marriage already planned out. He was going to marry her at her church, Elstad Lutheran Church in Lanesboro, on April 1st. He chose that day because it was his step-father's birthday.

"It was gonna be a Scottish wedding. He was going to wear his kilt."

But love does not come without its hardships. Two weeks after he proposed Stan went to the hospital. He would never leave.

"In my heart I knew what was coming."

Stan battled mantle cell lymphoma, a type of blood cancer, for around 13 years.

Marilyn said his health took a downward spiral in January.

"The doctors told him if you really want to marry this gal we should do it today and that was February 9th."

Marilyn and Stan became husband and wife at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse on Thursday, February 9th.

Stan died 5 days later on Valentine's Day.

Marilyn said the thing she misses most about her husband is his smile.

"He'd always tell me he loved me. He'd go outside, work, and come back in for coffee and say, 'Oh, by the way, did I tell you today that I loved you?' That's the one thing I'm really gonna miss."

But as the saying goes, "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for awhile."

And for Marilyn, it's not really a goodbye. It's just a "so long until we meet again." As a woman of faith, Marilyn believes she will see Stan again in heaven.

Marilyn told KTTC that she and Stan were not legally married. However, her pastor told her they were married in God's eyes and in their eyes as husband and wife. She believes that's enough.

Marilyn is currently planning Stan's funeral which will be held sometime next week.