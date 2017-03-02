Rescuing History: Time to save Rochester's Clock Tower and Fire Bell

A major initiative is underway to create a new landmark as a gateway to downtown Rochester on its southern edge.

The 1899-vintage Seth Thomas clock visible from four sides, and the 1,200-pound fire bell that once summoned city firefighters to emergencies, will be erected in a new tower at 6th Street and South Broadway. That's the corner of the current Rochester Fire Station #1, and the city's fire chief is one of the prime movers on the project.

Fire Chief Greg Martin said he was surprised in his office one day when a man named Alan Calavano walked in, saying he represented "an anonymous donor" who wanted to give $100,000 in matching grant money if the old clock and bell would be erected in a new tower at the corner of the fire station. Calavano was not a Rochester native, but grew to love the city, and before he passed away had become known to many as Mr. Rochester Historian. Out of Calavano's dream a campaign has sprung up to erect a new landmark at 6th St. and South Broadway, the closest organizers could get it to its former location years ago.

The original cost to the city for the four-sided clock made by famous clockmaker Seth Thomas was $3,500. The current construction project is estimated to cost about $300,000.

"There are a number of ways the public can help," said Chief Martin. "We're looking for corporate donors, $1,000 or more, and members of the public can buy a paver 20 by 8 inches. Three lines of text, 20 characters per line, and we're pretty open to what the text could be."

A "Recognition Paver" would cost $350 each. They will be placed on the walkways around the new monument.

Until construction starts on the new landmark, the 1890's vintage clock and bell have been in storage, after being taken down from the walk in front of the Mayo Civic Center in 2015.

Most longtime residents of Rochester would agree, the city has grown by leaps and bounds the past several years. The multi-billion dollar initiative, Destination Medical Center, is going to change the face of Rochester in years to come. And while growth is good, so is protecting our city's rich history. This is a way anyone can help save something that once helped save lives, a way you can in "Rescuing History."

The Rochester Area Foundation is handling all donations to the project--please choose "Bring Back the Clock/Bell Tower" in the drop down field on the donate page at Rochester Area Foundation, here's a link where you can donate or sign up to buy a paver.