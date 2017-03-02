Throwback Thursday: a historic winter continues in March 1881

Snow is no stranger to March in Minnesota.

March of 1881 was an exceptional example of this.

In fact, that winter, from October 1880 through March 1881, the upper Midwest received blizzard after blizzard with no intervening thaws.

It should be no surprise then that it's often considered the worst winter the US has ever experienced.

Many areas were snowbound and were forced to wait for spring before they could dig out, though the railroads tried their hardest to clear a path, as shown in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County, by hiring men to dig out the tracks.

In this era, a suit, tie and top hat were appropriate dress no matter the weather or task at hand it seems.

At least one of these diggers is wearing exactly that in this photo.

