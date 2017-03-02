Double OT thriller sends Northfield hockey to State for first time

It was a night to remember at the Recreation Center in Rochester Wednesday as Northfield High School's hockey team defeated Red Wing 3-2 in double-overtime, to go to the State Tournament for the first time.

Red Wing jumped out to an early lead as Tyler Defore put in a goal two minutes into the first period.

However, Northfield fought back with a goal from the hero of the past two games, Tyler Blaha, as he split two defenders to knot it up at 1-1.

The game stayed tied at one until the third period when Northfield senior Grant Sawyer knocked in a pass from Jackson Cloud to give the Raiders a 2-1 lead.

It took till the final minutes for the Red Wing Wingers to strike back as Seth Cushing put in a game-tying goal off a Tyler DeFore pass to make the score 2-2 and send it to overtime.

After a scoreless first overtime period, Northfield kept chugging away, having 47 shots on goal during the game, but it would take one more to give them the victory.

On their 48th shot on goal of the night, the Raiders ended things in the second overtime with Grant Sawyer scoring his second goal of the game, giving his team the victory and the first berth in the State Tournament for a Northfield hockey team.

Thursday evening at 7, Lakeville North and Lakeville South meet for the Double-A Title at the Rec Center in Rochester.