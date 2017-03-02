Uber set to begin service in Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Uber set to begin service in Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Starting Thursday, Uber officially arrives in Rochester. 

The transportation network company  says they have drivers ready to go for the first day of service.

Uber expects traffic to pick up come this weekend. 

Uber's driving area is a bit different than its competitor Lyft, which launched in the Med City last week. 

According to its website, Uber will take you anywhere within Olmsted County. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.