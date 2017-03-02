UPDATE: Gov. Dayton's surgery at Mayo Clinic a success

The surgery to treat Gov. Mark Dayton's prostate cancer was a success.

Deputy Chief of Staff Linden Zakula released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

“Governor Dayton’s surgery went as planned. The procedure concluded at approximately 11:30 [Thursday] morning. The Governor is resting comfortably at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. As he recovers, he will be joined by his family and remain at the hospital overnight.”

Gov. Dayton's surgery at Mayo Clinic began at 7 a.m. Thursday. He unveiled his diagnosis after he collapsed during his State of the State address in January. His doctors have said the cancer was caught early and hasn't spread.

Dayton's hope is that the surgery will remove all of the cancer.

The governor is expected to spend Thursday and Friday night in the hospital and return home Saturday.

He hopes to return to his normal schedule next week.

