Bills passed in Minn. House Committee could signal change in health insurance future

In a meeting of the Commerce and Regulatory Reform Committee, two bills were passed that will change health insurance if signed into law.

According to the first bill's author, it's very important for the individual market.

"This is the key to having a market in 2018," Representative Greg Davids, of Preston, said.

It creates a reinsurance program.

"What the reinsurance plan does is take a lot of pressure off of the carriers, when they have people that have very high claims, that are very sick," Davids said.

Reinsurance acts as a sort of insurance for insurers as it spreads out the risks to other sources.

"This takes a lot of pressure off the carriers and so we will push for it hard that they reduce the rates with that saving," Davids said.

The reinsurance bill passed the committee unanimously.

The other bill that was passed was more clear cut in it's intentions.

"We wanna simplify that, we want to kill and bury MNsure and try to get something moving on that works the Minnesota way," Representative Matt Dean of Dellwood said.

Without MNsure, folks looking for insurance plans will have to go either to healthcare.gov or to the actual insurance companies websites.

Dean argues that MNsure is just outdated.

"There's really no good reason to have a state based exchange anymore there's no tax incentives and it just causes problems," Dean said.

He says that because of Minnesota's healthcare environment, it's time to try something new

"We're uniquely positioned because we have the doctors, the hospitals, the clinics and we've also got the mechanisms to pay for and to deliver healthcare that no other state has and all we need to do is have the ability to bring that back again," Dean said.

Opponents to these two bills argue that with so much uncertainty in Washington in regards to the Affordable Care Act, it's not time to make drastic changes, because we wouldn't know how it would pan out.