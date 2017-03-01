Deadline today for Rochester Public School parents to get kids vaccines or prove exemption

The deadline for Rochester Public School parents to either get their children vaccinated or provide an official exemption based on religious or health reasons was today.

Rochester Public School Board members voted last week to enforce a Minnesota state law that requires all students enrolled in Kindergarten through 12th grade to submit their immunization documentation or exemption paperwork. In a statement from the Rochester Public School District, 71 out of 17,646 students did not provide exemption paperwork or proof of immunization.

The non-compliant students were not concentrated in a particular school or area, according to the statement, they attend schools throughout the district.

Those students who went to school today, were not allowed to go to their classrooms, but they were allowed to stay at their schools' building in a "safe and supervised location" while school staff tried to contact their parents, guardians or emergency contacts. If they were unable to pick up their children during the school day, students would be provided with a lunch.

The District sent those students home with a letter re-stating that they cannot attend school until they provide the required paperwork or proof of immunization.

The letter being sent home is one of the District's efforts to help parents understand Minnesota's immunization requirements. It also provides them with information on where to get immunizations for free so that students would not miss school.