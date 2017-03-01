KTTC talks with actors ahead of #OneChicago crossover event

KTTC spoke with actors Kara Killmer, Jason Beghe, and Joelle Carter ahead of NBC's three-part #OneChicago crossover event Wednesday night. The event leads up to the introduction of Chicago Justice.

Killmer plays paramedic Sylvie Brett on Chicago Fire, Beghe plays Sergeant Hank Voight on Chicago P.D., and Carter plays Laura Nagel on Chicago Justice.

The event begins with an episode of Chicago Fire and a massive warehouse blaze, endangering many people, including a family member of one of Chicago P.D.'s own.

"We discover that by the end of Fire, that it wasn't an accident," Killmer describes. That leads into the episode of Chicago P.D., where investigators work to find the arsonist.

"We're going to put him in jail, unless we, you know, put him in the river," Beghe said.

KTTC told the actors that actor Patrick John Flueger, who plays Officer Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D., is a Red Wing, Minnesota native. We asked how they incorporate Midwestern values, like hard work and willingness to lend a helping hand, to their characters.

"If he's [Flueger's] got Midwestern values, then I've got some, hmm. Because I grew up in New York City, but he makes me blush," Beghe joked.

"The people of Chicago are just very salt of the earth, shoot straight from the hip, like very down to earth, hardworking people," Killmer said.

Carter agreed, saying she believes the creator picked Chicago, because everyone could relate to it. She said that is because it is "middle America."

The crossover event begins Wednesday at 7 p.m.