Mobile order and pay option and curbside pickup coming to McDonald's

Mobile order and pay is coming to McDonald's.

McDonald's says it'll launch mobile order and pay and curbside pickup across its restaurants in the U.S. toward the end of this year. The world's biggest burger chain made the announcement today during its investor day, where it outlined how it's working to reverse years of declining customer traffic in the U.S.

McDonald's had previously said a mobile order and pay option would launch sometime this year, but wasn't more specific.