Mobile order and pay option and curbside pickup coming to McDona - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Mobile order and pay option and curbside pickup coming to McDonald's

Posted:
(NBC) -

Mobile order and pay is coming to McDonald's.

McDonald's says it'll launch mobile order and pay and curbside pickup across its restaurants in the U.S. toward the end of this year. The world's biggest burger chain made the announcement today during its investor day, where it outlined how it's working to reverse years of declining customer traffic in the U.S.

McDonald's had previously said a mobile order and pay option would launch sometime this year, but wasn't more specific.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.