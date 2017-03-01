Police hunt for snow blower thief in Austin

Two snow blowers and other items have been reported stolen from a trailer in southwest Austin.

Police said the trailer and car were legally parked on the 200 block of 1st St. Southwest. The owners realized some items were missing on Monday and reported the theft Tuesday morning at 10:43 a.m. Two snow blowers were stolen, one of them is worth $1200 and other is valued at $900.

There were three shovels that were also stolen, each of them worth $50. There were also three black and red circular Skilsaws, each of them also said to be worth $50.

Austin Police Chief Brian Krueger said there are no suspects at this time.