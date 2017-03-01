Ministers brave cold and snow to offer "Ashes To Go"

Despite a snowy and windy morning, several local ministers were out on the streets of Downtown Rochester offering up "Ashes To Go."

This annual event to mark Ash Wednesday is part of a nationwide movement aimed at people with busy morning commutes.

For about an hour this morning, the volunteers gave blessings and the cross of ash which traditionally serves to mark the season of Lent.

According to one pastor, no forecast can stop her from doing her part on this important day for Christians around the world.

"It's important to me because I know not everybody can make it to church," said Bethany Nelson, pastor at Homestead United Methodist Church.

"Church is not something that's stuck in a building. God meets us where we are and this is an opportunity for us to remind people of God's presence, even in this cold, blistery wind."

The volunteers were clergy from several churches in Rochester from different denominations.