Heritage Preservation Commission discusses landmark properties, consultant firms

Rochester is full of rich history, whether it be notable people, institutions, and, of course, buildings.

The Heritage Preservation Commission is committed to preserving Rochester's rich history, and at Tuesday's meeting, the group discussed many topics to further and solidify preservation.

First up at the meeting: buildings that should be preserved as historic landmark properties.

As of now, there are about 19 landmark properties, also on the National Historic Register, and another 82 prospects to become landmark properties.

Notable prospects include Assisi Heights, the old Lourdes High School, and Saint Marys Hospital.

It's a long process before landmark property designation happens, but the ball is rolling.

Talks of hiring a heritage consultant was also on the agenda.

As of now, the HPC has it narrowed to two consulting firms: Collaborative Design Group and PVN.

Collaborative Design Group is based in Minneapolis.

Some notable historic projects include the Plummer House of the Arts Water Tower Assessment in Rochester, Fort Snelling Assessment and Restoration Projects in St. Paul, and the Enger Tower Restoration in Duluth, among many other projects.

PVN is also based in Minneapolis and some notable works include the Hollywood Theater in Minneapolis, the HH Jewell Building in Wabasha, and Peavey Plaza Rehabilitation in Minneapolis.

The two groups will go through an interview process at the next meeting and a decision will be made on which firm to go with.

This consultant will do extensive research and sort out what's old and what's important in the city.

"They want us to help capture the untold stories and the legacy of Rochester. And bundle it up so our kids and our kids and our children, and grandkids can enjoy it some day," said Jeff Allman, a member of the Heritage Preservation Commission.

So, with all the new in our city, especially with Destination Medical Center, how does historic preservation fit into the puzzle?

"I think DMC actually helps it, by creating an active market and productive place,” added Allman.

"If we intend to really capture these storefronts and not leave vacant lots on our main streets, we have to have this process successful and funded," said Allman.

The next HPC meeting is on March 22nd.

And again, that's when an extensive interview process will happen with the two consulting firms in the running to research and distinguish what's historic from what's old in Rochester.

Both groups will put on 20 minute presentations, followed by 20 minutes of questioning.

That meeting, like always, is open to the public, so any and all are welcome to attend.