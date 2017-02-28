UPDATE: Rochester man allegedly fired shots into air before hours-long standoff

Rochester Police say a man who reportedly fired shots into the air in a southeast neighborhood was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Tuesday night.

It happened at a home on the 900 block of 11th Street Southeast.

According to Capt. John Sherwin of the Rochester Police Department, neighbors began calling 911 at around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that a man was firing gunshots into the air.

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Levi Byler.

Levi then walked into his home, and when police called him on the phone, he allegedly threatened to shoot any officer who comes inside, said Capt. Sherwin.

Taking position behind an armored vehicle, police used a loudspeaker to try to communicate with Levi, but he gave no response, Capt. Sherwin said. A tactical team from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office arrived to assist.

Also at the scene was Bennie Byler, who said he's Levi's brother.

According to Bennie, Levi was being treated at Mayo Clinic. Bennie said he went to check on Levi Tuesday, only to learn that Levi was released. Bennie then got the bad news.

"The security guy told me there is a standoff. And I put two and two together and I'm hopeful that's not him, you know, my brother. So I went down to his house and I see all the law enforcement," Bennie recalled. "My heart just dropped. I'm just worried about something bad happening. It wasn't a good feeling, that's for sure."

Law enforcement deployed a flashbang grenade as a diversion, and Levi came out of the home a short time later, said Capt. Sherwin. The standoff ended at around 11 p.m.

Levi appeared to be in handcuffs as police led him into a law enforcement vehicle. Bennie said he got a chance to talk with his brother.

"I just asked him how he was doing, and he didn't look that happy to where he was going. I told him that law enforcement is giving him lots of room and they're not trying to hurt him. They're just trying to help him," Bennie said. "And he wanted them to release him on the spot. But I'm like, 'Look at the streets, you know. All the work -- all the people working right now because of you.' It's like, you can't release him."

Bennie then explained what may have led to the ordeal.

"He said the reason for it was I didn't answer my phone and he got very upset about it," said Bennie. "I was working and I don't carry my phone because sometimes, it's hard to get any work done. And I tried calling him back when I got out of work and his phone was off."

Capt. Sherwin said investigators found a handgun with an altered serial number inside a safe in Levi's home. Officers also found methamphetamine paraphernalia, Capt. Sherwin added.

Levi was taken to Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus for evaluation. Capt. Sherwin said investigators will recommend charges related to the reckless discharge of a firearm, alteration of a firearm's serial number, and possession of meth paraphernalia.

Bennie said he's just glad the standoff ended the way it did.

"Yeah, and nobody's hurt, basically. I've always had that fear," said Bennie.