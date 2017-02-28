New budget forecast shows larger than expected surplus

State officials have released budget forecasts accounting for a more than $1.6 billion surplus in the budget.

For some the question is "what can lawmakers do with this kind of money"?

"We said we would pass a roads and bridges bill, you can expect that," Senator Paul Gazelka, Majority Leader, said. "We want tax relief we want to fix the healthcare crisis, all of those should be able to be done this year."

Republicans have been aiming for tax relief for a while.

"So we think the best thing to do with the surplus is to reinvest it back into Minnesotans," Representative Kurt Daudt, Speaker of the House, said. "Lets give them some of their money back and let them prosper from the hard work that they've done to get us into this situation."

But Governor Mark Dayton says that has backfired in the past.

"We worked hard to achieve these budget surpluses," Dayton said. "They must be preserved."

Now many are excited to work with the extra money in the budget but with any new administration in Washington comes uncertainty.

So in Minnesota, many are arguing to stay on point.

Governor Dayton said he was not set at ease after meetings with the President and his staff, in mid-February.

"Administration officials offered only generalities about health care reform, trade policies and other crucial matters, and they regularly contradicted one another when describing the details," Dayton said.

It's because of this that Governor Dayton says they need to proceed with "extreme caution" with how they choose to spend money.

Democrats agreed with republicans on needing to fix Minnesota roads.

They also offered lowering college tuition, and even just saving the difference in surplus.

"If I was king, this 250 million dollars I'd put it back into the budget reserve because we've taken 326 million from there this session." Senator Tom Bakk, Minority Leader, said.

With a projected surplus rising for the next 4 years, they have a lot of work ahead of them.

