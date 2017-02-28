Rochester brothers create polar bear snow sculpture despite mild temperatures

Authorities say they have found dead one of the two missing Didion Milling employees and the search continues for the remaining missing employee.More >>
Many argue that summer in Minnesota is the best time of year, and summer in Rochester definitely means Thursday's on First and Third. Many people have been coming year after year, and they have very specific reasons why.More >>
State lawmakers are considering legal action against Gov. Mark Dayton after he vetoed funding for the State Legislature. House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said the Legislative Coordinating Commission will meet Friday morning and will "very likely" approve funding to hire an attorney to challenge Gov. Dayton's veto.More >>
A tradition continued on Thursday at Lewiston-Altura High School. When thinking of tractors, you typically envision the farming equipment planting or harvesting crops. But in a farming town such Lewiston, those tractors get a break from the manual labor for a day, when students navigate the roads and drive their tractors to school. "It's the last day of school, and as tradition has it in this school, they drive their tractors in,” explained Lewiston-Altura High School Pr...More >>
The United States will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord, a global agreement meant to address climate change.More >>
A Rochester speller is advancing in the final rounds in Washington, D.C. Thomas York from Saint Francis of Assisi is still in the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday.More >>
Car break-in thefts are on the rise as summer gets going, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is warning the public after a theft Wednesday evening.More >>
Police are looking for suspects who broke into a northwest Rochester home and assaulted a victim inside before leaving with valuable items.More >>
After a snowy winter and a rainy spring, the return of Thursdays on First and 3rd is a welcome sign of summer.More >>
A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.More >>
Three Mayo High School students were injured in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday. According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.More >>
