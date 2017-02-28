Rochester brothers create polar bear snow sculpture despite mild - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester brothers create polar bear snow sculpture despite mild temperatures

Posted:
Photo courtesy: Paris High Photo courtesy: Paris High
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The snow we got late last week might have had some people thinking winter was back and here to stay for awhile.

One family in a Rochester neighborhood built a polar bear out of the snow. They finished it Monday night and it looked pretty good.

Well, unfortunately, mild temperatures overnight and Tuesday have done a number on Tristian Kantop and his brother Traie's creation, but Tristian was trying to do a little rebuilding when we came to visit Tuesday.

They decided to build the polar bear so they could win a contest put on by the management at Oak Terrace Estates.

If they beat out a few other sculptures from around the community, they'll win a pizza party.

"When we got warning that it was gonna snow, our trailer park manager decided to come up with a contest. So whoever can make the best snow sculpture. It's very, very fun. I mean, it's not about winning, it's about having fun," said Kantop, a Mayo High School junior.

It took about two days to build the original sculpture out of snow, ice blocks, and of course, cans and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

The bear was a big hit with the neighbors. Many of them came out Monday night when the sculpture was finished to take picture with it and congratulate the brothers on a job well done.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.