Rochester brothers create polar bear snow sculpture despite mild temperatures

The snow we got late last week might have had some people thinking winter was back and here to stay for awhile.

One family in a Rochester neighborhood built a polar bear out of the snow. They finished it Monday night and it looked pretty good.

Well, unfortunately, mild temperatures overnight and Tuesday have done a number on Tristian Kantop and his brother Traie's creation, but Tristian was trying to do a little rebuilding when we came to visit Tuesday.

They decided to build the polar bear so they could win a contest put on by the management at Oak Terrace Estates.

If they beat out a few other sculptures from around the community, they'll win a pizza party.

"When we got warning that it was gonna snow, our trailer park manager decided to come up with a contest. So whoever can make the best snow sculpture. It's very, very fun. I mean, it's not about winning, it's about having fun," said Kantop, a Mayo High School junior.

It took about two days to build the original sculpture out of snow, ice blocks, and of course, cans and a bottle of Coca-Cola.

The bear was a big hit with the neighbors. Many of them came out Monday night when the sculpture was finished to take picture with it and congratulate the brothers on a job well done.