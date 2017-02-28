RPS vaccination deadline approaches; students will be sent home on Wednesday

On Wednesday 123 students who attend Rochester Public Schools will be turned away, not allowed to attend class until they comply with immunization laws.

The Rochester School Board voted on the measure last week in a unanimous decision.

According to the Minnesota statute "no person over two months old may be allowed to enroll or remain enrolled in any elementary school or secondary school or child care facility" until the person has submitted documentation of compliance with compulsory immunization requirements.

Kayla Dee, a Rochester mother of three, has one child enrolled at Jefferson Elementary.

"My religious beliefs are if you get sick with something it's part of your plan in life," said Dee. "So why get the vaccinations to try to prevent it. Those diseases are going to suck if you get them, but if you live through them great. If you don't that's your plan in life. Also medically it's against my beliefs because who really knows what's in these vaccinations?"

Dee said she will home school her kids if fighting the law doesn't work. She said she has lost friends since her kids aren't vaccinated.

Vaccination exemptions can be given for medical or religious reasons.

