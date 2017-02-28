Vikings: Adrian Peterson will become free agent

Adrian Peterson will not be returning to the Vikings for the start of the 2017 season.

The Minnesota Vikings reported Tuesday the team has decided not to exercise the 2017 option for the running back. He will be an unrestricted free agent as of March 9.

Peterson did not see much playing time in the 2016 season after suffering a torn meniscus early on.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said in a statement, "“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization. We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward."

ESPN reports that Peterson has stated he would like to stay with the Vikings but that he would be keeping an eye on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York Giants, and Houston Texans

Peterson is coming off an injury plagued season that saw him gain just 72 yards on 37 carries. In 2015, Peterson led the NFL in rushing attempts with 327 carries for 1,485 yards.

The soon to be 32-year old Peterson has played 10-seasons with the Vikings who drafted him seventh overall out of Oklahoma in 2007. Peterson won an MVP in 2012 and ranks 16th all-time with 11-thousand-747 yards.