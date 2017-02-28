UPDATE: Power restored to downtown Rochester

Power has been restored to hundreds after an outage in downtown Rochester Tuesday morning.

According to Rochester Public Utilities, approximately 589 customers were without power along Broadway Avenue, beginning just after 9 a.m. Initial reports said it could take up to two hours for power to be restored, but RPU later estimated customers could have power as soon as 10:10 a.m. A later update indicated power was restored, but crews will continue working in the area for much of the day.

The Rochester Fire Department reports traffic signals at several major intersections were also affected by the outage.

The Rochester Fire Department said an electrical component failure in a manhole electric vault caused a small fire near West Center Street and 1st Avenue. A safety system caused the electricity to shut off, putting the fire out.

RPU reports workers needed to re-configure a distribution system in order to restore power.

RPU's power outage map showed the area affected is along North Broadway, from Civic Center Drive NW to the area just south of 6th Street SW.

Rochester Fire officials and RPU stressed the importance of using caution while driving in the affected area, and recommended avoiding the area of the outage until power is restored.