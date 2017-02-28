Gov. Dayton to deliver remarks on 2017 State Budget and Economic Forecast

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will share his remarks about the 2017 State Budget and Economic Forecast after it is released Tuesday morning.

The governor's budget forecast comes after a presentation by the Minnesota Management and Budget Office and the State Economist.

State law requires a budget forecast to be released twice per year, in February and November. The February numbers drive the rest of the legislative session, tax cuts and bonding among other things.

