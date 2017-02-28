Lanesboro liquor store owner 'optimistic' after Sunday sales bill passes Senate

An owner of a liquor store in Lanesboro says she's optimistic about the future of her business after the Minnesota Senate voted to repeal the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales.

In a 38-28 vote, a bill to repeal the 159-year-old ban passed the Senate Monday, one week after the House approved its version of the measure.

But the Senate version calls for the Sunday hours of operation to be between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the House version says the start time should be an hour earlier. If the two chambers can reach a compromise, the proposal would go to Gov. Mark Dayton, who has said he would sign it into law.

If the bill becomes law, liquor stores would have the option to open on Sundays beginning in July.

Lori Bakke is the owner of Granny's Liquor at 113 Parkway Ave. N. in Lanesboro. She said she was initially hesitant about the possibility of opening on Sundays.

"I was feeling that I would have liked it not to have passed so I can still not have to worry about being open seven days a week," Bakke said.

But with Sunday sales likely to happen, Bakke said she plans to open on Sundays during the summer months, but close on Sundays during the winter months -- when business is slow.

Critics of Sunday sales say the proposal would create overhead, not revenue.

Tony Chesak, the executive director of the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, released this statement:

“[Monday's] vote may seem like the popular decision to some, but its impact on small, family-owned liquor stores will be negative. Small, family-owned liquor stores and consumers throughout Minnesota will see higher costs because of this. As the legislature considers other proposals impacting our industry, we ask legislators to keep a level playing field so smaller stores can fairly compete against big box retailers.”

But Bakke is hoping for the best.

"I'm optimistic that there probably should be some [revenue], I would hope, said Bakke.

Bakke said she knew that Sunday sales would gain momentum in the legislature, considering the issue has been brought up time after time by customers.

"In the summertime, we have a lot of people that come from Wisconsin and from Iowa, and they'll be shopping in the store and then they'll say, 'Well, we'll be coming back tomorrow.' And I'm like, 'No, we're not open.' And they'll say, 'Oh, that's right, Minnesota is way behind times yet and hasn't passed that. When is that going to happen?'," recalled Bakke.

Bakke said she, her three sons, and two other employees run the store Mondays through Saturdays. If the bill to legalize Sunday sales becomes law, Bakke said she may need to make additional hires.