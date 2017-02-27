Minnesota's moose population shows signs of stabilizing

People with a CenturyLink landline in the Glenville area are being warned tonight of an emergency situation in just calling for help. "The Glenville area has a 911 outage," said Sheriff Kurt Freitag. "If you are a CenturyLink customer, with a 448 prefix, you currently do not have the ability to access 911 emergency services from your landline phone."More >>
Holding on to tradition, a way of life, there's no better way to honor these American Indian students' graduation.More >>
It's arguably one of the most unique natural wonders in the world: the monarch butterfly migration. And one woman has made it her mission to join the butterflies in this fascinating phenomenon. 32-year-old Sara Dykman is from Kansas, but travels all across the country working in wildlife. This past summer, she had a job in the Sierra Mountains to raise money for the journey she is embarking on, right now. She said she has always loved animals but especially the monarch butterfly. ...More >>
Spending a morning outside by the creek to learn about trout and water quality sure beats doing it in class. The Charles City Middle School eighth graders' responsibility was to grow and take care of about 100 trout eggs they got late in the winter. Now, it's time to release them back into the wild.More >>
Minnesota spent nearly $55 million in 2014 on medical tests that provided little benefit to patients, according to a study by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).More >>
NASA calls it "humanity's first mission to touch the sun." Next year, the space agency will launch a probe that will get closer to the sun than any man made object in history.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to lead a trade mission to China this summer that will focus on agriculture.More >>
Three Mayo High School students were injured in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday. According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.More >>
When it comes to making a bargain, one local principal is proving he holds good on his promises, no matter what the stipulations might be.More >>
A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.More >>
Three Mayo High School students were injured in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday. According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.More >>
Holding on to tradition, a way of life, there's no better way to honor these American Indian students' graduation.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow.More >>
