Athlete of the week - The O'Reilly Brothers

GOODHUE, Minn. (KTTC) - Meet Maddox, Baxter, Kaleb, Kelby and Bailee O'Reilly. Five brothers, and all members of the Goodhue wrestling team.

"Kind of a family tradition in a way," senior Bailee said. "We all got started really young, just kind of fell in love with it."

The family's passion for the sport showed in a big way on Saturday at the Section 1 Individual Wrestling Tournament. Four of the O'Reilly's placed in the top four and two brothers won section titles, including senior Bailee and sophomore first-time champion, Kelby O'Reilly.

"It's an amazing feeling walking off the mat knowing your a section champ in probably one of the best sections in the state," Kelby said.

As the oldest brother, Bailee O'Reilly leads his brothers by example. He's 37-1 in his senior season and the defending Class A State Champion at 152 pounds.

He was on a mission," Goodhue head coach Josh Grant said. "He wanted to accomplish a state title, everybody knew it. It's only gotten more amplified this year because he's going back [to the State Tournament] to defend it."

We all look up to Bailee," youngest brother, Maddox O'Reilly said. "He's really good and we want to be like him. Maybe even be better than him."

Oh yes, the sibling rivalry is very real in the O'Reilly household.

We grew up on a farm so were always outside beating each other up," Bailee said with a smile.

"We've broken a lot of stuff," Kelby added. "Lights, cupboards, we've broken doors. Just a lot of stuff that dad wasn't too happy about."

"If there's food marked in the fridge, you don't touch it," sophomore Kaleb O'Reilly warned. "Kelby is really defensive about his chocolate milk. Bailee likes his Gatorade. If it's not yours, don't touch it."

It's that same sibling rivalry that has made each one of the brothers so successful as a wrestler, and as a person.



"They push you in practice or off the mat, just making you make good choices in life and in school and stuff," 8th grade brother Baxter O'Reilly said.

"Even though they can get after each other, they still love each other," coach Grant added. "I think that's the neatest thing, is seeing that spirit of brotherhood shine through with them. They all have that same shared goal and the outcome is to win section and state titles."