Former KTTC reporter honored with Oscar for Zootopia

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Oscars were especially exciting for some long-time employees at KTTC, as we got to see an alum of the station be honored with an award for his work on the movie Zootopia. The movie won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. 

Phil Johnston was a writer and producer for movies that include Wreck it Ralph and The Brothers Grimsby, before working as a writer on Zootopia. 

Johnston was a KTTC reporter from 1994 through 1996.

Congratulations Phil, from everyone at the NewsCenter! We can't wait to see what you write next.

