UPDATE: MN Senate votes to repeal Sunday liquor sales ban - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: MN Senate votes to repeal Sunday liquor sales ban

Posted:
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota lawmakers have taken another step forward in repealing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales after a Senate vote Monday.

The House overwhelmingly voted to repeal the ban last week. The Senate followed with a 38-28 vote Monday.

House and Senate versions of the bill differ on how long stores would be open. The House says 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Senate says 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The two versions of the bill will now go to a conference committee, where lawmakers will compromise on both versions before sending them back to the House and Senate floors for another vote. 

If both vote in favor of the bill, it will go to Gov. Mark Dayton, who has indicated he will sign it. 

If passed, liquor stores could be open every day of the week as early as July. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.