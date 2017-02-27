UPDATE: MN Senate votes to repeal Sunday liquor sales ban

Minnesota lawmakers have taken another step forward in repealing the state's ban on Sunday liquor sales after a Senate vote Monday.

The House overwhelmingly voted to repeal the ban last week. The Senate followed with a 38-28 vote Monday.

House and Senate versions of the bill differ on how long stores would be open. The House says 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while the Senate says 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The two versions of the bill will now go to a conference committee, where lawmakers will compromise on both versions before sending them back to the House and Senate floors for another vote.

If both vote in favor of the bill, it will go to Gov. Mark Dayton, who has indicated he will sign it.

If passed, liquor stores could be open every day of the week as early as July.