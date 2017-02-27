Rochester International Airport to begin offering United Airlines flights

Minnesota spent nearly $55 million in 2014 on medical tests that provided little benefit to patients, according to a study by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).More >>
NASA calls it "humanity's first mission to touch the sun." Next year, the space agency will launch a probe that will get closer to the sun than any man made object in history.More >>
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to lead a trade mission to China this summer that will focus on agriculture.More >>
Three Mayo High School students were injured in a car crash on the way to school Wednesday. According to Police the accident happened around 6:45 Wednesday morning.More >>
A crash slowed traffic in northwest Rochester Wednesday morning. Emergency crews were called to 55th Street NW and East Frontage Road around 9 a.m., where a pickup truck and a car collided.More >>
Lovers of strange long words and all things spelled are converging on Washington, D.C. to see who's the smartest of them all.More >>
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited a country there to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.More >>
Six students from southeast Minnesota will receive $1,000 scholarships from the CPL Curtis M Swenson Memorial Fund Wednesday.More >>
When it comes to making a bargain, one local principal is proving he holds good on his promises, no matter what the stipulations might be.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.More >>
Mason City Police and Fire responded to 325 West State Street shortly after 3:30 p.m. to find a 23-year-old man with a stab wound.More >>
Continuing a decades-long legacy - that's Dr. Molly Jarrett's goal for the Quarry Hill Dental Clinic. It used to be a gas station, and then it became an animal clinic. Dr. Jarrett's father bought the clinic in 1978 after finishing his residency in veterinary medicine.More >>
