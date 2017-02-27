Rochester International Airport to begin offering United Airlines flights

Being a small airport, there are only a few flights that arrive and depart daily at Rochester International Airport.

In the past, fans of United Airlines have not been able to use their preferred carrier to travel at RST. Not anymore.

Starting June 8, United will offer three flights daily to and from their hub at Chicago-O'Hare, which will open up plenty of new options for connecting flights to new cities. Those flights will depart Rochester for Chicago at 5:35 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:03 p.m., and will arrive in Rochester from Chicago at 10:38 a.m., 1:33 p.m. and 8:48 p.m.

"Chicago's the second largest airport in the world. United offers 41 unique cities that you can't get to today out of Chicago. So it really opens up the community to a broader base, opens up southeast Minnesota to a broader base for access from the world," said RST Executive Director John Reed.

RST currently offers eight flights each day to Atlanta, Chicago, and Minneapolis via Delta and American Airlines.

The addition of 150 new seats is a 35 percent increase in capacity for RST.

Mayo Clinic has been a big supporter of the airport since its establishment in 1928 and this announcement should make it easier for its patients and employees to visit the hospital.

"We just heard of a patient this weekend who flies United and he was recounting how hard it was on that airline to get to this city. So whether it's United, American, Delta, it offers our patients so many more opportunities to get to us when they need us most," said Dr. John Wald, Mayo's Medical Director of Public Affairs.

Lots of people currently make the trek to the Twin Cities to fly, but RST wants southeast Minnesotans to consider flying with them and this new option might help with that decision.

"Look at the ticket price and don't make that automatic decision to go up the road. Take a look at us. When you factor in travel, time getting up there, the cost of parking when you're gone for a week, we're very competitive," said Reed.

Rochester was previously the largest market in the world without United service to Chicago, with 174 passengers traveling per day each way.

Bookings are now available on United's website.

Last September, Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced a $12 million expansion project for the airport. Plans include adding a new terminal with a customs facility, extra restrooms and a medical lounge.