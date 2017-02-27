Wild acquire new centers from Coyotes

As the Minnesota Wild hold on to their narrow one point lead over the Chicago Blackhawks in the Western Conference, Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher made a deal Sunday to bring in reinforcements for the stretch run.

With the trade deadline only two days away, Fletcher acquired two centers from the Arizona Coyotes, the last place team in the Pacific division.

The Wild acquired Martin Hanzal, Ryan White and a 2017 fourth-round pick from the Coyotes for center Grayson Downing as well as a 2017 1st round pick, a 2018 2nd-round pick, and a 2019 conditional pick and 50 percent coverage of Hanzal's salary.

In the 30-year-old Hanzal, the Wild acquire one of the top available two way centers on the market, as well as a physical presence in the middle. The 6' 6" Hanzal has scored 26 points so far with 16 goals and 10 assists in 51 games played. Hanzal also has a face-off winning percentage of 56 percent, good for sixth in the NHL and first on the Wild for centers with more then 500 face-off attempts.

Ryan White is another physical presence in the middle as he is was second on the Coyotes with 138 hits on the year. Both White and Hanzal will improve the physicality on the conference-leading Wild as Hanzal has 105 hits this season, White and Hanzal would lead the Wild in hits this season.

The Wild will be back on the ice Monday at 7 p.m. versus the Los Angeles Kings at the Xcel Energy Center.