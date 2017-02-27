Rochester International Airport gets ready for big announcement - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester International Airport gets ready for big announcement

Posted:

Rochester International Airport is making an "Air Service Announcement" Monday morning at 10 a.m.

They have not released details on the announcement.


RST currently offers 8 flights each day to Atlanta, Chicago, and Minneapolis via Delta and American Airlines. 


Last September Senator Amy Klobuchar announced a 12 million dollar expansion project for the airport.


Plans include adding a new terminal with a customs facility, extra restrooms, and a medical lounge.
 

