Rochester International Airport gets ready for big announcement

Rochester International Airport is making an "Air Service Announcement" Monday morning at 10 a.m.

They have not released details on the announcement.



RST currently offers 8 flights each day to Atlanta, Chicago, and Minneapolis via Delta and American Airlines.



Last September Senator Amy Klobuchar announced a 12 million dollar expansion project for the airport.



Plans include adding a new terminal with a customs facility, extra restrooms, and a medical lounge.

