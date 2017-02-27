Rochester International Airport gets ready for big announcement

When it comes to making a bargain, one local principal is proving he holds good on his promises, no matter what the stipulations might be.More >>
A Rochester woman is now facing charges after bringing a weapon into a restaurant. Rochester Police said they responded to a call about a woman who was arguing with a female employee at Lazees Restaurant on Elton Hills Drive around 3 p.m. Sunday.
A Rochester man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase Friday night. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy got an automatic license reader hit on a vehicle around 5 p.m. Friday, saying the vehicle's owner had a warrant out for her arrest.
Chipotle customers who ate at either Rochester location this spring will want to monitor their statements for unusual activity.
A Rochester priest who helped build a school in Africa recently visited the country to see his students, who had to flee from a civil war. Rev. John Lasuba, of The Church of St. John the Evangelist , left for the trip to Uganda on April 9 and returned to Rochester on May 24.
Governor Mark Dayton announced Tuesday afternoon that he will sign nine of the budget bills into law. He will also allow the $650 million tax bill to become law without his signature, because of "major objections [he] has with provisions in it." The governor, unsurprisingly, stated he will veto the GOP's preemption bill -- which wouldn't allow cities to set their own minimum wage. Together, the bills make up the state's $46 billion budget for the next two years.
Continuing a decades-long legacy - that's Dr. Molly Jarrett's goal for the Quarry Hill Dental Clinic. It used to be a gas station, and then it became an animal clinic. Dr. Jarrett's father bought the clinic in 1978 after finishing his residency in veterinary medicine.
