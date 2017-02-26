Lewiston-Altura students organize breakfast benefit for couple who lost home

A breakfast benefit at Lewiston-Altura High School on Sunday raised thousands of dollars to help a Winona County couple who lost their home to a fire.

The fundraiser supported Bonnie and Steve Kalmes, whose home near Altura was destroyed a month ago. The blaze had originally damaged only their basement and living room. But the fire somehow rekindled a short time later, destroying the couple's entire house.

Steve said his father was born in that home, and Steve had been living there all his life. In addition to the house itself, just about everything inside was lost, including family heirlooms.

"Disbelief. Yeah, it took a while for it to soak in about what we lost," said Steve. "It took about a week to figure out that we lost everything. Yeah, amazement and disbelief."

To help Bonnie and Steve get back on their feet, the Lewiston-Altura varsity boys basketball team organized a breakfast benefit to raise money. They estimate that Sunday's event collected more than $10,000.

Those interested in helping the couple can ask about the "Steve and Bonnie Kalmus Benefit Fund" at any Bremer Bank location.

Bonnie has been a teacher in the district for decades and plans to retire this year. She and her husband hope to eventually build a new home where their old one once stood.