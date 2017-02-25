U.S. Rep. Tim Walz considers running for Minnesota governor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz considers running for Minnesota governor

(AP) -

Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Walz said he's weighing a bid for Minnesota governor.

The six-term congressman told Minnesota Public Radio News Thursday that he plans to make a decision by April.

Walz said representing southwestern Minnesota gives him critical experience to boost Democrats' standing outside in rural Minnesota.

Walz narrowly survived his own re-election in the 1st Congressional District last year.

He beat Republican challenger Jim Hagedorn by less than 1 percentage point in a race that wasn't expected to be close.

He's not the only rural Democrat weighing a bid. Fellow Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan has also expressed interest.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto have already launched campaigns.

No major Republican candidates have formally entered the race.
 

