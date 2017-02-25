University of Minnesota offers new program to handful of incomin - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

University of Minnesota offers new program to handful of incoming freshmen

Ten incoming college freshmen will be chosen to participate in a seven-year program that guarantees acceptance into the University of Minnesota medical school.

The Minnesota Daily reported that school leaders started the new program to ensure that students work as physicians in the state after graduation.

A panel from the university's liberal arts college and medical school conducted interviews with 20 applicants last week and are in the selection process.

Minnesota high school students who have been accepted in the liberal arts college and express an interest in medical careers are invited to apply after being reviewed for experience in leadership and medicine.

Grades are also a factor.

Students in the program must declare undergraduate majors in biology, physiology or society and environment.

