Interstate 35 temporarily shut down due to multiple crashes near - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Interstate 35 temporarily shut down due to multiple crashes near Ellendale

Posted:
NEAR ELLENDALE, Minn. (KTTC) -

A four mile stretch of Interstate 35 between Ellendale and Geneva was temporarily shut down because of multiple accidents involving cars and semi-trailer trucks.

The accident occurred around 9:30 Saturday morning. According to Mike Dougherty from the Minnesota Department of Transportation at least three crashes were reported in the area.

MnDOT advises drivers who are driving southbound in the area to use exit 26 at Ellendale and take Highway 30 east to Steele County Road 45, south to Freeborn Country Road 35, west to Interstate 35, and return onto the highway at exit 22.

Due to the large amount of debris on the road, the State Patrol closed the interstate to clean up the damage.

Once the road is reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will announce the news on their Twitter page www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

    A 102-year-old World War II veteran reflects on those who paid the ultimate sacrifice

    Leon Swendsen, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Memorial Day program in Rochester on MondayLeon Swendsen, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, attended the Memorial Day program in Rochester on Monday

    Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day. In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen.

    More >>

    Local observances took place around southeastern Minnesota on Memorial Day. In Rochester, a parade went through the downtown streets, ending at Soldiers Field -- where hundreds gathered to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. One of those in attendance was 102-year-old World War II veteran Leon Swendsen.

    More >>

  • Man killed while crossing Civic Center Drive

    Man killed while crossing Civic Center Drive

    A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow. 

    More >>

    A Rochester man was killed Sunday night after getting hit by a car. According to Rochester Police it happened at 9:40 Sunday night on the 1300 block of Civic Center Drive NW across from Hyvee Barlow. 

    More >>

  • Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's office

    Tainted dog treats prompt warning from Minnesota sheriff's office

    A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities.  The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen. 

    More >>

    A frightening warning for pet owners from a sheriff's office in the Twin Cities.  The Scott County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on Facebook about dog treats laced with ibuprofen. The treats were found by a citizen in the area of Cedric Lane and Harvest Drive in Elko New Market. These hot dog pieces and beef sticks, normally a delicious find for any dog on a walk, contained ibuprofen pills inside.  Authorities have cleaned up the area, but still caution pet owners to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.