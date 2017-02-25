Interstate 35 temporarily shut down due to multiple crashes near Ellendale

A four mile stretch of Interstate 35 between Ellendale and Geneva was temporarily shut down because of multiple accidents involving cars and semi-trailer trucks.

The accident occurred around 9:30 Saturday morning. According to Mike Dougherty from the Minnesota Department of Transportation at least three crashes were reported in the area.

MnDOT advises drivers who are driving southbound in the area to use exit 26 at Ellendale and take Highway 30 east to Steele County Road 45, south to Freeborn Country Road 35, west to Interstate 35, and return onto the highway at exit 22.

Due to the large amount of debris on the road, the State Patrol closed the interstate to clean up the damage.

Once the road is reopened, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will announce the news on their Twitter page www.twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.