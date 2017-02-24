Kenyon and Hayfield receive the most snow after latest storm

After the dumping of snow that was seen throughout southeast Minnesota, it's no surprise that some places got more than a foot.

Kenyon received 15 and a half inches.

"I talked to people all the way from Apple Valley all the way down to Rochester and we're the lucky ones," David Mund of Kenyon said. "I don't know what we did but we won."

With that victory comes a long cleaning effort. Some wished they had started sooner.

"When I seen it coming down last night I was figuring, I wonder if I should come down early and start on shoveling it before it gets too deep," John Swathout of Kenyon said. "I shoulda done it."

It wasn't much better in Hayfield where they got around 13 and a half inches

Some folks struggled to keep up

"Yeah it's been pretty tough," Brandon Oelkers of Hayfield said. "Really wet and really heavy, it's pretty tough for the snow blower to get through."

Though for everyone, the contrast of the warmer days this week is what really hits them.

"Yeah it was really crazy," Oelkers said. "It was nuts going from 60 degree weather to and now all of the sudden we got 2 feet of snow."

"Oh it's so nice two days ago sitting outside in your short sleeves," Mund said. "Today we're paying for it."

Those warm days were just a brief reprieve, it is still winter after all.