Near blizzard conditions cause rough travel for southeast Minnesotans

Although the blizzard warning for southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa was canceled early, the snow was still falling and the wind was whipping in Dexter Friday afternoon.

After some locations saw a foot or more of snow Thursday night, there was a lull in the action Friday morning before the snow ramped up again.

The constant was the strong northerly winds, which were blowing the newly fallen snow onto roadways, especially in open areas.

So even though plows were diligently clearing the roads, they were still pretty slick in spots and visibility was greatly reduced.

But as long as drivers were careful, they would be able to reach their destination.

"Taking it slow and easy, especially when you get into areas where there's a lot of the blowing across the road. So there's a lot of that. They're doing an amazing job out there on the roads. they're in great shape. Despite all of the snow and all of the wind. So, as of midnight I think it's suppose to be over. and it'll be all good again," said truck driver Michael Phillips.

It's a good idea to take precautions just in case a nightmare happens as you're trying to navigate under these conditions.

"Make sure you got plenty of water some provisions in case you get stuck somewhere you don't want to be for an extended period of time. Make sure you got plenty of fuel, everything that you need. It's basically like getting ready for camping," said Phillips.

The blizzard warning was replaced by a winter weather advisory, which will be in effect through Saturday morning.

Although our skies will clear up Saturday, blowing snow will still be an issue as this system moves away from the area.