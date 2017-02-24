Heavy snowfall, shoveling, and your health

Heavy snowfall Thursday night meant southeastern Minnesotans had to get out the shovel or snowblower.

Getting either of those pieces of equipment means people exterting a lot of their energy to clear their driveway and sidewalk.

Some Minnesotans who had Friday off spent the better part of their morning clearing snow, potentially putting their health at risk.

The sound of shovels should be the official sound of winter in Minnesota.

"Working up a little sweat underneath," said Janine Fix as she cleared the sidewalk of her Rochester home. "I've been out probably a half hour and have quite a bit left to do."

Once the snow hits the ground, residents have 24 hours to clear it from their sidewalk. If they don't, they should be prepared to fork over $40 to $60; that's just for the first citation. Rochester issues fines to residents who don't have their sidewalk cleared within 24 hours after snowfall.

For those who brave the cold to clear their sidewalk and/or driveway, the heavy lifting can take a toll on their health.



"Those of us who are still clinging desperately to the south side of 60 probably shouldn't be doing this, but what can you do? I'm not gonna wait for spring for it to be done," said homeowner Gerry Weinrich. "I really want to go back to bed but I gotta finish up, shower, and get to work."

Weinrich shoveled the snow in front of his Rochester home for four hours Friday morning.

"This happens at least once a season...it's gotta be done."

Even though it has to be done, people should watch how much they exert themselves.

Batallion Chief Eric Kerska of the Rochester Fire Department has a few tips for those who have the arduous task of clearing snow.

"Take lots of breaks because it takes a lot of physical effort...puts a lot of strain on the body to lift all this snow," said Chief Kerska.

You may now know it, but there are more ways than just shoveling to over exert yourself when dealing with a heavy snowfall - like pushing a car.

Ray and Keith McEachern helped a stuck driver get her car out of a snowbank. Keith fell over once the car was freed.

Reporter: "Pretty winded?" Ray: "Yeah it was stuck. Not anymore." Reporter: "Exert most of your energy then?" Ray: "Yeah, we still got plenty to go."

Both men had already helped two other drivers out of snowbanks on Friday morning. "We drive by and see them sitting in the snowbanks; thought we'd try to pull them out."

For some, the fresh coat of snow is beautiful. Though picturesque, do not allow the beauty of winter to jeopardize one's health.

"Just walking through this stuff can put a toll on people. You just gotta take your time," said Chief Kerska. He added that it's not just elderly citizens or people with health problems who struggle in the heavy snow.

""It catches people by surprise...picture the amount of physical exertion like going out and running. If you're not used to that kind of exertion sometimes your body revolts."

But just because people should be cautious of their energy output doesn't mean they can't enjoy the newly fallen snow.

"You just take a little at a time," said Fix while demonstrating her technique for removing snow from her driveway. "You know, no big hurry...it's nice out here. It's Minnesota."

Fix said it's all in the legs. "It's kinda heavy snow so I'm breaking off a little at a time, bending down and picking it up so you're not using your back too much."

The moral of the story about clearing snow safely? Slow and steady wins the race.