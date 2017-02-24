It's a wheel! It's a shovel! It's a wovel?!

A 21 gun salute and taps. A way to honor those who served.More >>
A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.
Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country.
After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota. For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake. The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin.
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to summer and many folks are starting the new season at the campground. Pla-Mor Campground in Winona is packed with campers this weekend and they have even had to turn people away because they simply don't have enough space. The campground is open from mid-April to mid-October, and while they're busy this weekend, usually they are the busiest around July 4th. Minnesota summers are all about being outdoors and enjoying the weather and...
The 2017 Minnesota Legislature special session ended around 3 a.m. Friday morning. Lawmakers stayed past midnight to debate and approve the revisor's bill, a $1-billion bonding bill, and a health and human services bill that makes up more than 25% of the state's two-year, $46 billion budget. The special session spanned four days, lasting a total of 75 hours. On Monday night, House Speaker Kurt Daudt (R) announced that the governor and legislative leaders would wrap up work ...
An inmate being transported from a state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped.
One year after its dedication ceremony, the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston will hold a memorial ceremony Sunday.
Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country.
Construction crews are repairing a car wash at a Rochester Kwik Trip after a man drove through it with a box trailer attached to his SUV.
A man Rochester Police call a "prolific offender" is facing new charges after a drug bust Thursday afternoon.
A massive fire has destroyed a truck service center in Racine. Multiple fire departments have been on the scene for hours Friday morning.
An inmate being transported from a state prison in St. Cloud to the prison in Lino Lakes hijacked a transport van full of other prisoners and escaped.
Police are saying a form of marijuana they seized in a bust in southeast Rochester is the strongest they have ever seen. Rochester police arrested two people after the drug bust on the 100 block of 12th Avenue SE Tuesday morning. Officers found 13 pounds of marijuana, more than 14 ounces of marijuana oil, prescription pills and about $5,000 in cash.
It was so long ago. The mist came over Clint's eyes as he remembered the hard times. "I think I was in every country in Europe, even Latvia," he recalled, thinking back to his service in World War II. Clint won't be marching in a parade this Memorial Day--he's been using a walker now when he needs to go places. "But I think I'm doing pretty good for 94." This Memorial Day there will be a lot of misty eyes, as we remember and honor the men and women who have served.
After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota. For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake. The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin.
