It's a wheel! It's a shovel! It's a wovel?!

By Alanna Martella, Reporter
ORONOCO, Minn. (KTTC) -

Many people spent Friday shoveling and snow blowing their driveways and sidewalks after Thursday night's snow storm. But, have you ever heard of woveling?

The cool contraption combining a wheel and a shovel is Susan Waughtal's preferred method of snow removal.

Waughtal said she got her wovel about eight years ago, when she and her husband moved to Squash Blossom Farm in Oronoco.

The shovel connected to a large wheel requires little work because you use the handle as a lever, which flips the shovel in front, releasing snow, rather than lifting a shovel full of snow.

"So if it was light, fluffy snow, you could just tool along and just flip along and do a whole row at one time. With this heavy stuff, I have to take little bites of snow and you just flip it. And this would be really hard, and just really not much fun with a regular shovel," said Waughtal.

Having arthritis in her hands, Waughtal said the tool is perfect because it's a lot easier on her hands, arms and shoulders.

She also said she likes how it's environmentally friendly, no fossil fuels included!

Waughtal said the heavy, sticky snow we received this time around is probably the only type of snow the wovel doesn't work very well with, but she added that her snow blower also wasn't working well.

Wovels have a wide price range, depending upon the bells and whistles you like, but no matter what type, they're still only a fraction of the cost of a snow blower.

