Rochester begins to dig out after first round of snowfall Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Southeast Minnesota has begun to dig out of the pile of snow that was dumped across the region Thursday night and into Friday morning. Meanwhile, we're bracing for a second round of snowfall later Friday afternoon. 

Parts of the KTTC viewing area received as much as 13 inches of snow already. Rochester had about 8 inches of snow by 4 a.m.

People started digging out early in an attempt to get to work, or to at least move some of the snow before more could pile up. 

By 6 a.m., the snow had slowed down, but the wind was an issue, and freezing rain began falling in parts of southeast Minnesota later in the morning. 

Conditions are expected to worsen in the afternoon hours, as a second wave of snowfall is expected to hit the area, and much of the region remains under a Blizzard Warning. 

