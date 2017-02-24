Rochester Police arrest felon accused of having pistol

A convicted felon is behind bars after police found him with a pistol.

Rochester Police said an officer saw David Fournier, 49, putting an object into a car, and recognized him as someone who had an outstanding warrant.

Officers then followed the car Fournier was in and stopped the driver for a traffic violation.

Fournier was arrested. He was charged with a felon firearm violation after police found a pistol in the car.

Police also arrested the driver of the car, Shanna Jakes, 43, for a probation violation.