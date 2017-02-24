J.C. Penney to close up to 140 stores

J.C. Penney plans to close up to 140 of its stores.

The struggling retailer says it will close from 130 to 140 stores and two distribution centers over the next several months. There is no word at this time which stores will be closing.

The closures represent about 13 to 14 percent of J.C. Penney's stores and come as the department store industry is sagging in competition with online retailers.

Earlier this week, Macy's announced it's on track to close 100 stores over the next few years.