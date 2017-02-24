J.C. Penney to close up to 140 stores - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

J.C. Penney to close up to 140 stores

Posted:
(NBC) -

J.C. Penney plans to close up to 140 of its stores. 

The struggling retailer says it will close from 130 to 140 stores and two distribution centers over the next several months. There is no word at this time which stores will be closing. 

The closures represent about 13 to 14 percent of J.C. Penney's stores and come as the department store industry is sagging in competition with online retailers. 

Earlier this week, Macy's announced it's on track to close 100 stores over the next few years. 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

    Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

    Randy HandelRandy Handel

    A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.

    More >>

    A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.

    More >>

  • VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

  • Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:30:57 GMT
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.