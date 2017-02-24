Rochester might oust 200 students over vaccine requirements - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester might oust 200 students over vaccine requirements

Posted: Updated:
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - The Rochester School District might remove more than 200 students from school next week if they fail to meet immunization requirements.

School officials say they have been working since January to notify families that students must be vaccinated to attend school or provide documents exempting them from the state law that requires them to be immunized.

The school board unanimously voted Tuesday to remove those students from school March 1 if they don't submit the required documents. Students will be allowed to return to class once they do.

The Star Tribune (http://strib.mn/2leuDRA ) reports school officials are working with the Olmsted Public Health, the Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Clinic to provide easier access to immunizations before school starts in fall 2017.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

    Minnesota athletic official suspended in sex harassment case

    Randy HandelRandy Handel

    A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.

    More >>

    A University of Minnesota athletics administrator accused of sexual harassment will be suspended without pay for two weeks and demoted to resolve the latest black eye for the department.

    More >>

  • VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

  • Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:30:57 GMT
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.