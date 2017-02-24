SLIDESHOW: February Snowfall - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

SLIDESHOW: February Snowfall

By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Photo: Debralyn Lawlor-Powers
While it may be difficult to return to the chill of winter after a week-long taste of spring, the fresh snowfall can certainly create a beautiful sight. Some of our viewers are sharing pictures of the winter wonderland. We've added them to the slideshow above. 

How are you spending the snow day? Show us with a photo! We'd love to see your snowmen, sledding adventures and shoveling endeavors. They just might end up on the NewsCenter. 

Pictures can be emailed to share@kttc.com or posted to the KTTC Facebook page.

