Little Tikes recalls thousands of pink child swings due to fall risk

Little Tikes is recalling 540,000 of its two-in-one Snug and Secure pink toddler swings.

The reason? The swing's seat can break, leading to the child falling.

Little Tikes says it has received 140 reports of breaks. Thirty-nine children were hurt, including two with broken arms.

The swings were manufactured between 2009 and 2014, and were sold in stores and online.

Parents who own the swing are asked to stop using it and contact Little Tikes for a credit toward another product.

