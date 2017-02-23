Rep. Tim Walz hosts town hall in Rochester to speak with his constituents

United States Senators and Representatives have a week-long recess that started on Monday. Because of the recess, several lawmakers headed to their home states to hold town halls.

One of those lawmakers making the trip home was Rep. Tim Walz (DFL) from the first congressional district.

Representative Walz held his town hall at the Hill Theater inside Rochester Technical and Community College on Thursday night.

With the stroke of a pen, hundreds of southern Minnesotans waited to speak with Congressman Walz.

"One thing I'm really hoping is he [Walz] lets us know what his plan is to combat Trump at every turn," said Nancy Adams. She wore a shirt that said "Build the Wall" and depicted a brick wall between the US Capitol building and a church.

The event drew out voters from both sides of the political spectrum, leaving standing room only.

Unlike other town halls across the country, Walz' event was mostly civil.

However, one woman's question about "President Obama transferring a million refugees and migrants to the US from countries that hate America" drew opposition from several audience members.

Rep. Walz asked the crowd to calm down and urged the woman to finish her question.

Once the woman stated her full question, Rep. Walz gave his response. "The national security of this nation is a top priority, but you can do so in a manner that doesn't do a blanket coverage, generalization of an entire religion." Walz went on to say that seven recent Nobel Peace Prize winners were all immigrants.

Other issues discussed included Russia's interference in the US election, transgender students using their bathroom of choice, and immigration.

Medical doctor Harras Zaid is the son of immigrants, and he's worried about the current direction of the Trump administration. "It not only scares me, it scares my friends. I know people who've personally been affected by recent changes in agenda."

Arguably, one of the biggest national issues is healthcare, an issue Rep. Walz did not shy away from. "Keep the parts of the ACA that works and improve on those things. That's what I've been asking for 6 years.

The town hall lasted for around two and a half hours.

After KTTC left, someone in the audience asked Rep. Walz if he would consider running for governor of Minnesota. The congressman said yes, he was very interested.