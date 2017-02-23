2 arrested for shoplifting, man was carrying BB gun and machete

Mason City Police arrest a woman and a man who was carrying a machete, BB gun and pepper spray.

Police say they were dispatched Thursday at 4:06 p.m. to Mills Fleet Farm located at 3200 4th St. SW in Mason City on a report that store loss prevention officers were attempting to detain a man and woman for shoplifting. While officers were en-route, dispatch received a second call from loss prevention stating that the male had pulled a gun out in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 41-year-old Shannon Winters, of Rivertown, Wyoming, waving a can of pepper spray. Officers also noticed that Winters had a machete and a BB pistol in the waistband of his pants, as well as a hypodermic needle in his pocket. When loss prevention officers and a Mason City Police Investigator attempted to detain the couple, the male pulled out the can of pepper spray and pointed it at all of them. At no time did Winters, spray the pepper spray or pull the BB pistol or machete out of his waistband.

Also taken into custody was 36-year-old Mishia Oldaker, of Casper, Wyoming.

During the investigation, officers say they found the couple had concealed merchandise worth more than $350.

Winters was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, a class B Felony, Theft Detection Devices, a Serious Misdemeanor and Possession Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor.

Winters was also held on a Parole Revocation Warrant out of Wyoming for Aggravated Robbery.

Oldaker was charged with Theft 4th Degree, a Serious Misdemeanor