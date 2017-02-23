2 arrested for shoplifting, man was carrying BB gun and machete - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

2 arrested for shoplifting, man was carrying BB gun and machete

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
Mishia Oldaker and Shannon Winters Mishia Oldaker and Shannon Winters
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

Mason City Police arrest a woman and a man who was carrying a machete, BB gun and pepper spray.

Police say they were dispatched Thursday at 4:06 p.m. to Mills Fleet Farm located at 3200 4th St. SW in Mason City on a report that store loss prevention officers were attempting to detain a man and woman for shoplifting. While officers were en-route, dispatch received a second call from loss prevention stating that the male had pulled a gun out in the parking lot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 41-year-old Shannon Winters, of Rivertown, Wyoming, waving a can of pepper spray. Officers also noticed that Winters had a machete and a BB pistol in the waistband of his pants, as well as a hypodermic needle in his pocket. When loss prevention officers and a Mason City Police Investigator attempted to detain the couple, the male pulled out the can of pepper spray and pointed it at all of them. At no time did Winters, spray the pepper spray or pull the BB pistol or machete out of his waistband.

Also taken into custody was 36-year-old Mishia Oldaker, of Casper, Wyoming.

During the investigation, officers say they found the couple had concealed merchandise worth more than $350.

Winters was charged with Robbery 1st Degree, a class B Felony, Theft Detection Devices, a Serious Misdemeanor and Possession Drug Paraphernalia, a Simple Misdemeanor.

Winters was also held on a Parole Revocation Warrant out of Wyoming for Aggravated Robbery.

Oldaker was charged with Theft 4th Degree, a Serious Misdemeanor

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

  • Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:30:57 GMT
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>

  • Minnesotans head out on the water to enjoy Memorial day weekend.

    Minnesotans head out on the water to enjoy Memorial day weekend.

    After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota.  For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake.  The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin. 

    More >>

    After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota.  For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake.  The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.