Minnesota releases graduation rate, sees numbers increase

By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Minnesota high school graduation rates are continuing to trend upward.

The schools efforts have allowed the class of 2016 to post the overall highest rate on record. 2016's graduating class in the state of Minnesota posted a 82.2%.

Here in Rochester, the graduating rates were better than the states. Rochester posted an 85.53% rating.

“We are very pleased with the growth that we have made over the past year,” said Superintendent Michael Munoz. “We attribute some of this growth to providing more options for our students, such as Project Lead the Way, CTECH, College in the Schools; along with We Want You Back, We Want You To Stay, success coaches and success labs.”

Below is a breakdown of how each Rochester group performed between 2015 and 2016.

RPS

2016 Graduate

2015
Graduate

Change of:

All Students

85.53

81.72

3.81

Asian

89.29

76.69

12.60

Hispanic

70.59

55.13

15.46

Black

76.58

65.61

10.97

White

88.5

87.7

0.80

LEP

66.98

47.06

19.92

SpEd

59.57

53.28

6.29

FRP

73.37

62.44

10.93

Male

82.62

78.43

4.19

Female

88.46

85.02

3.44

Century

92.81

85.99

6.82

John Marshall

90.83

93.95

-3.12

Mayo

92.56

90.2

2.36

RALC

53.18

44.27

8.91

Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith both released statements praising Minnesota's school system and students.

“This is good news. We have made significant progress over the last five years," said Gov. Dayton, "Despite this improvement, disparities between students of color and white students persist. These gaps underscore the need to invest in quality preschool, early education initiatives, and K-12 funding to stop these disparities before they start. All Minnesota students need and deserve excellent educations. I look forward to working with the Legislature this session to make needed investments to help all students succeed.”

“Minnesota students continue to make steady progress. The graduation rate for students of color has increased by 19.6 percentage points since 2006. However, significant opportunity gaps still limit far too many young people. That is why we must continue investing in high-impact strategies to close Minnesota’s opportunity gaps, and ensure every student leaves high school prepared for career training and higher education," said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, "Our state expects to face a workforce shortage of more than 100,000 workers by 2020. We cannot afford to leave a single Minnesota student unprepared for the job opportunities of the 21st Century economy.”

