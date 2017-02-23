Minnesota releases graduation rate, sees numbers increase

Minnesota high school graduation rates are continuing to trend upward.

The schools efforts have allowed the class of 2016 to post the overall highest rate on record. 2016's graduating class in the state of Minnesota posted a 82.2%.

Here in Rochester, the graduating rates were better than the states. Rochester posted an 85.53% rating.

“We are very pleased with the growth that we have made over the past year,” said Superintendent Michael Munoz. “We attribute some of this growth to providing more options for our students, such as Project Lead the Way, CTECH, College in the Schools; along with We Want You Back, We Want You To Stay, success coaches and success labs.”

Below is a breakdown of how each Rochester group performed between 2015 and 2016.

RPS 2016 Graduate 2015

Graduate Change of: All Students 85.53 81.72 3.81 Asian 89.29 76.69 12.60 Hispanic 70.59 55.13 15.46 Black 76.58 65.61 10.97 White 88.5 87.7 0.80 LEP 66.98 47.06 19.92 SpEd 59.57 53.28 6.29 FRP 73.37 62.44 10.93 Male 82.62 78.43 4.19 Female 88.46 85.02 3.44 Century 92.81 85.99 6.82 John Marshall 90.83 93.95 -3.12 Mayo 92.56 90.2 2.36 RALC 53.18 44.27 8.91

Gov. Mark Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith both released statements praising Minnesota's school system and students.