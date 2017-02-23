Dayton blasts Trump's transgender bathroom reversal - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Dayton blasts Trump's transgender bathroom reversal

Posted:
By Jason Pope, Executive Producer
Connect
St. Paul, Minn. (AP) -

Gov. Mark Dayton is urging Minnesota schools to continue allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice.

His Thursday pronouncement follows President Donald Trump administration's decision this week to lift an Obama-era directive. It leaves the decision regarding bathrooms to individual states and school districts.

Although the Obama guidance was not legally binding, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was federal overreach.

The Democratic governor says it's a human rights issue, not a state's rights issue as Trump's directive said. Dayton says those students need to be provided with safe environments and protected from bullying.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    VFW puts up Field of Honor in Zumbrota

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

    Sometimes with all there is to do on this long weekend, some may forget what Memorial day is all about. But not in Zumbrota, where 500 flags were raised in this field of honor. The local VFW put this 12th annual event on, to honor all of those that fought and died for this country. 

    More >>

  • Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Correction: Britain-Concert Blast story

    Saturday, May 27 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-05-27 06:30:57 GMT
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>
    Britons will find armed troops at vital locations after the official threat level was raised to its highest point following a suicide bombing that killed 22.More >>

  • Minnesotans head out on the water to enjoy Memorial day weekend.

    Minnesotans head out on the water to enjoy Memorial day weekend.

    After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota.  For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake.  The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin. 

    More >>

    After a long winter and a wet spring, it's finally time to get out and enjoy the beauty that is Minnesota.  For the folks in Lake City that means taking the boats back on the lake.  The long weekend gives folks an opportunity to get family and friends together and go for a ride around Lake Pepin. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.