MnDOT hopes snow plow cams are utilized, come in handy this snowstorm

While it may be difficult to return to the chill of winter after a week-long taste of spring, the fresh snowfall can certainly create a beautiful sight.

Old man winter is well on his way back to Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa, as the National Weather Service has issued a Blizzard Warning across the region.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said in the 11-county region in southeast Minnesota, 101 drivers were gearing up Thursday for a long weekend of plowing snow.

MnDOT officials say with a forecast that calls for rain before the snow, it's not cost-effective for them to put down salt or brine, as it'll just be washed away.

The first shift of workers at MnDOT came in at about 3 p.m. Thursday to asses what is going to happen and create a game plan.

That first shift was scheduled to work until midnight, before the next crew will come in until noon on Friday, and 12- hour shifts will continue around the clock.

Though the snow may stop by Friday night, that doesn't mean workers will stop plowing the roads. They will work non-stop until roads are cleaned up.

Mike Dougherty of MnDOT said drivers need to remember to get back into winter-driving mode.

"Drivers really need to remember now that we're still in winter, the temperature how it is, it's going to be right around freezing, so we're going to have a lot of slush. That makes for challenging driving. You're not going to stop as quickly as you have on this dry pavement we've been experiencing," explained Dougherty.

Dougherty went on to say that if you see a plow while on the roads, leave about 10 car lengths distance between you and the plow, because it travels significantly slower than you do.

He added that if you're having doubts on what the roads are looking like, there is a new feature to the plows that will come in handy.

“Go on our 5-1-1 map, we have these new snow plow cams. So, there's a select number of snow plows in this district. You can click on the icon and see what the snow plow operator is seeing. It takes a still photo every 10 minutes. So, it's kind of a nice way for you to say, 'Oh, it really does look poor out',” said Dougherty.

Dougherty said it's important that everyone exercise extreme caution with travel, and if you don't have to be anywhere, just don't risk it!

