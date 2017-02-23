Former justice named interim chair of Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has announced an interim chair to lead the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees U.S. Bank Stadium.

Dayton held a news conference to announce former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz will take the post March 8.

Michele Kelm-Helgen and her associate Ted Mondale both announced their resignations from the organization after a controversy caused by allowing family and friends to use luxury suites at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Blatz said she understands the task before her.

"I want to build on that good. I know I need to step in and build on that success. Hopefully, the confidence will come back and it will be well placed and I can add to that," said Blatz.

Blatz served as the Chief Justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, and resigned in 2005 to return to life as a private citizen.