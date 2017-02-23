Former justice named interim chair of Minnesota Sports Facilitie - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Former justice named interim chair of Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority

Posted:
Kathleen Blatz Kathleen Blatz
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton has announced an interim chair to lead the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Dayton held a news conference to announce former Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Blatz will take the post March 8. 

Michele Kelm-Helgen and her associate Ted Mondale both announced their resignations from the organization after a controversy caused by allowing family and friends to use luxury suites at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

Blatz said she understands the task before her.

"I want to build on that good. I know I need to step in and build on that success. Hopefully, the confidence will come back and it will be well placed and I can add to that," said Blatz.

Blatz served as the Chief Justice on the Minnesota Supreme Court, and resigned in 2005 to return to life as a private citizen. 

