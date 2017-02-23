Police arrest Rochester man on felony warrant - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police arrest Rochester man on felony warrant

Sara Heng
Phear Hoes
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police have arrested a Rochester man accused of being involved in a carjacking that resulted in a teenager being stabbed. 

Rochester Police said one of five men arrested in connection with a July carjacking, Sara Heng, 32 of Rochester, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday after he didn't show up for court. 

On July 3, 2016, police said Heng and a group of four men robbed two 18-year-old men in the parking lot of Extended Stay America near Highway 63. One of the teenagers was stabbed before his car was stolen. 

Wednesday morning, police arrested Heng on a felony warrant after surveilling him at the Red Carpet Inn. Police said he had methamphetamine on him and replica handgun in his waistband. 

Police also arrested Phear Hoes, 28, who was with Heng at the time, for being in possession of methamphetamine. 

In all, 10 grams of methamphetamine was recovered.

Both men are facing a drug charge. Heng had already been charged with aggravated robbery for the incident in July.

